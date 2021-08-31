Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Worldline stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 23,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

