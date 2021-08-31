WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th.

WPP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

