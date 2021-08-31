WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in August

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 804.0 days.

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.