Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $16.91

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $712.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.