Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 748,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

