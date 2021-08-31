YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $8,874.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

