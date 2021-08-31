Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $3.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.78. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

