Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $124.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.58 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.