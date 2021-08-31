Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $450.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.30 million to $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $505.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.05. 83,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $2,011,860. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

