Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $183.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 111,039 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 950.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

