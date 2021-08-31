Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 71,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.