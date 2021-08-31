Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 71,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

