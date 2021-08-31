Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 8,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

