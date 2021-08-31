Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. US Foods reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.37 on Friday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.67 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

