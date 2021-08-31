Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

ALYA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,450. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.