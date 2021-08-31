Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.05). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

