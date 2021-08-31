Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.87. iRobot reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

