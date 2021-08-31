Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

