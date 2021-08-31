Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

