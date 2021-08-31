Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CHEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

