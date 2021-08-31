Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,114. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.