Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,586,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

