Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Shares of MEEC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.71. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

