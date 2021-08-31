Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

