Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.