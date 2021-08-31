Zacks Investment Research Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.15.

SLQT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 442,000 shares of company stock worth $3,904,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

