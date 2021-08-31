Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Buy

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 586,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

