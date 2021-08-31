Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €95.32 ($112.14) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.76. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

