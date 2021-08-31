Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Head to Head Review

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

17.5% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zevia PBC and Fomento Económico Mexicano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fomento Económico Mexicano 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus target price of $114.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Fomento Económico Mexicano.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Fomento Económico Mexicano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fomento Económico Mexicano $23.12 billion 1.33 $188.00 million $0.12 717.67

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Fomento Económico Mexicano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Fomento Económico Mexicano 1.85% 3.10% 1.36%

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Muguerza, Francisco G.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.