Zevia PBC’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 31st (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC’s (NYSE:ZVIA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Zevia PBC had issued 10,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $149,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Zevia PBC’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

