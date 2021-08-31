Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.24.
ZION opened at $57.20 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
