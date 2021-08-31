Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.24.

ZION opened at $57.20 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

