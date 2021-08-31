Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given a $450.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) received a $450.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $56.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.11. The company had a trading volume of 424,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

