Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $55.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.00. 897,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.76.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

