Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $55.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.08. The stock had a trading volume of 801,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.29 and its 200 day moving average is $349.21.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.76.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

