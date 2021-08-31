Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.020 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.41.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

