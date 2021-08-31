Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,524 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.