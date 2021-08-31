Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $255,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after buying an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after buying an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

