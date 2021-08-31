Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

JJSF stock opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

