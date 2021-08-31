Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,587,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $18,142,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BECN opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

