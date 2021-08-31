Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 860 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Endava were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Endava by 73.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 121.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

