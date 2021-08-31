Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

RCII opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

