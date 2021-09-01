-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. 21,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -462.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

