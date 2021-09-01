$0.02 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 553,693 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

