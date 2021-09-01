-$0.06 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research cut their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AUTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,277. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.