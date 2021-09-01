-$0.07 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

