$0.23 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 104,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 3,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

