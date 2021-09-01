$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 5,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,665. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

