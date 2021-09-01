$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105,792.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,449,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

