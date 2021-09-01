$0.47 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

