-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,081. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

