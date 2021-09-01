-$0.63 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.81). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.